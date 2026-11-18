The Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai brought together environmental innovators, global personalities and celebrities for an event focused on finding solutions to some of the world’s biggest environmental challenges. Along with recognising efforts towards protecting the planet, the occasion also attracted attention for its fashion choices. The green carpet featured several celebrities in outfits that combined traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern designs and contemporary styles.

Among those who caught attention was Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, who chose an Indian-inspired outfit for the occasion. The actor arrived wearing a heavily embellished mustard-gold lehenga that added a bright touch to the evening’s green carpet fashion.

Simone Ashley chooses an embellished mustard-gold lehenga

Simone’s outfit featured a halter-neck blouse paired with a mermaid-cut lehenga skirt. The blouse was covered in detailed floral embroidery, giving the ensemble a traditional touch. One of the standout elements was the jewel-toned fringe detailing along the hem of the blouse, which added colour and movement to the outfit.

The skirt followed a fitted mermaid silhouette, creating a flowing shape towards the bottom. The mustard-gold colour gave the ensemble a warm appearance, while the detailed embroidery brought attention to the craftsmanship involved in the design.

Rather than choosing a heavily layered look, Simone kept the outfit focused on its embroidery, colour and overall shape. The combination of traditional Indian design elements and a contemporary silhouette made her appearance a notable fashion moment at the event.

A simple beauty look completes her appearance

For her hair and makeup, Simone opted for a relatively understated approach. She wore her hair straight and kept her makeup in warm, bronzed tones. This allowed the detailed lehenga to remain the main focus of her appearance.

Her choice also reflected the growing presence of Indian fashion and craftsmanship at international events. Celebrities attending global gatherings are increasingly seen experimenting with Indian-inspired outfits, bringing traditional designs to audiences beyond the country.

The Earthshot Prize 2026 green carpet in Mumbai offered several examples of this mix of fashion influences. Simone Ashley’s mustard-gold lehenga stood out for its combination of floral embroidery, colourful fringe and a modern fitted silhouette.