Camila Cabello, Katy Perry, Doja Cat make star studded appearance at Lucas Museum gala

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art held its private launch gala in Los Angeles on September 19, bringing together several major names from Hollywood, music, sports and popular culture. The event was held ahead of the museum’s public opening on September 22 and featured guests including Oprah Winfrey, Mark Hamill, Samuel L. Jackson, Camila Cabello, Katy Perry, Lewis Hamilton, Doja Cat and Kim Kardashian.

The celebration was connected to filmmaker George Lucas, who founded the museum with his wife Mellody Hobson. Several of Lucas’s friends and longtime connections attended the event, adding to the star studded guest list. Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who is also a co chair of the museum, attended the gala in a tuxedo.

Camila Cabello attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night. pic.twitter.com/gmOyMxbaWq — 21 (@21metgala) September 20, 2026

Doja Cat was another notable guest at the celebration. The singer was seen wearing a vibrant pink gown for the occasion, adding a striking fashion moment to the evening. Kim Kardashian also attracted attention with her vintage inspired high necked look.

Kim’s appearance became an additional talking point after stylist Law Roach shared her photograph on social media. He captioned the post, “New client [💕],” confirming that Kardashian and Roach have begun working together. The collaboration has attracted interest because Roach is one of the best known stylists in the fashion industry and has worked with several major celebrities.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night. pic.twitter.com/iotq7xf25x — 21 (@21metgala) September 20, 2026

The gala marked an important step for the Lucas Museum, which is designed to explore the connection between visual art and storytelling. The museum was designed by architect Ma Yansong and will open its doors to the public on September 22.

The collection includes over 1,300 works covering a wide range of visual forms. Visitors will find works connected to comics, illustration, film and fine art. The collection also includes work by well known artists such as Frida Kahlo and Norman Rockwell.

The museum’s focus is on narrative art and the different ways stories can be communicated through images. Its collection brings together popular and traditional forms of visual culture, allowing visitors to see how storytelling has developed across different artistic mediums.

Doja Cat at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening night celebration in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/7AyD8jaLYL — Doja HQ (@DojaHQs) September 20, 2026

The September 19 gala offered invited guests an early opportunity to experience the museum before its public opening. With celebrities, artists and other guests attending, the event combined the opening of a new cultural institution with a major gathering from the entertainment and creative worlds.

Michael B Jordan attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night. pic.twitter.com/q6DQHxzKpk — 21 (@21metgala) September 20, 2026

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will officially open to the public on September 22 in Los Angeles.