Camila Cabello and Tate McRae steal attention at US Open men’s final with courtside appearance

Camila Cabello and Tate McRae were among the celebrities spotted at the US Open men’s final in New York. The singers watched the action from courtside at Arthur Ashe Stadium as Alexander Zverev faced Ben Shelton in the highly anticipated match. Their appearance added a pop culture moment to an evening that was mainly focused on the tennis showdown.

Cabello kept her look casual for the event, wearing a white top with a headscarf. McRae was also dressed in a relaxed style, choosing a brown outfit as she watched the match. The two singers were seen chatting during the game and later posed for photographs. Clips of their interaction were shared by fans on social media, with their friendly moments drawing attention alongside the action on the court.

The final saw Zverev defeat Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 to claim his second Grand Slam title of 2026. The German tennis player controlled much of the match, although Shelton managed to take the third set and keep the contest going. Zverev eventually regained control in the fourth set and closed out the match to secure the title.

Camila Cabello and Tate McRae attending the US Open. pic.twitter.com/wDEHSCahdN — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2026

The presence of Cabello and McRae was part of the wider mix of sports and entertainment that often surrounds major tennis events. The US Open regularly attracts well known names from music, film, fashion and other areas, particularly for the later stages of the tournament. Their appearance at the men’s final also gave fans a chance to see two music stars enjoying the event away from their usual performances and public appearances.

For Cabello and McRae, the US Open outing offered a relaxed change from their music careers. Both singers have built large international audiences through their work in pop music, but on this occasion they were simply watching the tennis and enjoying the atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Their courtside appearance became one of the event’s notable pop culture moments as Zverev celebrated another major title.