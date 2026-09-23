Cardi B brings Italian glamour to Vogue World Milan in vintage Versace dress

Cardi B brought her own style to the Vogue World: Milano runway as she joined several well known names for the fashion event in Milan. The rapper walked along the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II runway, as the show celebrated Italian fashion, craftsmanship and the artisans who have shaped the country’s fashion history. The event travelled through different periods of Italian culture, from the Renaissance era to ideas of the future, with designers and performers coming together for a special presentation.

For the occasion, Cardi B wore a Spring 2018 Versace dress featuring colourful pop art versions of past Vogue covers. Her outfit was part of the Patterns section of the show, which highlighted Italy’s long connection with bold and colourful prints. She completed the look with gold diamond encrusted Tiffany & Co. bone cuffs and Versace shoes. The combination brought together a strong Versace connection with the colourful and dramatic style that has become an important part of Italian fashion.

Cardi B owns the runway at Vogue World: Milano. pic.twitter.com/0FoEOED10K — AM I THE DRAMA? (@CardiAllAccess) September 22, 2026

Walking at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II was a significant moment for the rapper, but Cardi B already has experience on the fashion runway. She made her runway debut in 2023 during Balenciaga’s pre fall 2024 show in Los Angeles. For that appearance, she walked along a street in Hancock Park while wearing an oversized blue furry coat. Her Vogue World appearance in Milan now adds another major fashion event to her runway journey.

The Versace dress also carries a connection to the history of the fashion house. Donatella Versace’s Spring 2018 collection was created as a tribute to her late brother Gianni Versace around the 20th anniversary of his death. For that collection, Donatella returned to the Versace archives and reworked some of Gianni’s most recognised designs. She also looked back at his Spring 1991 collection, which was known for its strong use of pop culture references.

Cardi B’s appearance at Vogue World: Milano therefore brought together several parts of fashion history in one look. A design from Donatella Versace’s 2018 collection, inspired in part by Gianni Versace’s work, was worn by Cardi B during the first ever fashion show held at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. The event also highlighted the role of Italian craftsmanship, prints and fashion traditions while presenting them to a global audience.