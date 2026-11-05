Rapper Cardi B has shared the first pictures of her son with American football player Stefon Diggs, revealing his name as Grey on the occasion of his first birthday. The rapper marked the special day by posting adorable pictures of the little boy on Instagram while also giving fans a look at her head to toe grey outfit and expensive jewellery.

Cardi chose grey as the theme for the celebration and carried the colour through her entire look. She wore a silver wig with a grey sleeveless top and completed her outfit with several pieces of diamond jewellery. However, her accessories, particularly her customised bracelets and luxury handbag, attracted considerable attention.

Cardi B’s diamond jewellery and $70,000 Hermès bag

The rapper wore several diamond bracelets created by jewellery designer Elliot Eliantte. Each bracelet featured the name of one of her children. She also added two diamond tennis bracelets to the collection.

Around her neck, Cardi wore three statement necklaces, including a customised Grey collar, a tennis choker and a long necklace decorated with large emerald cut diamonds. Her accessories also included two large pear shaped diamond rings and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch.

She completed the look by carrying a grey crocodile skin Hermès Kelly Cut handbag. According to the resale listing mentioned by Page Six, the luxury bag is valued at approximately $70,000.

Cardi has previously used customised jewellery to reveal her children’s names. In 2024, she appeared to reveal her third child’s name, Blossom, through a similar diamond bracelet.

Cardi B shares an emotional birthday message

Sharing pictures of her son on Instagram, Cardi wrote, “Happy 1st birthday to Grey M.D🩶🩶🩶!! It’s only been 1 year since meeting you but it feels like I’ve had you at my side forever,”.

Grey is Cardi’s fourth child and her first with Stefon Diggs. She also has three children, Kulture, 8, Wave, 5, and Blossom, 2, with her former husband Offset.

Cardi announced her pregnancy with Diggs in Sept 2025, a few months after their relationship became public. The couple reportedly went through a complicated breakup in February 2026 before briefly reconciling in May 2026.

The birthday pictures have now given fans their first glimpse of Grey while confirming the name of the rapper’s youngest child.