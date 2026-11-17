Rapper Cardi B celebrated her son Grey’s first birthday with a grand space-themed party. The singer organised an elaborate celebration featuring colourful decorations, a rocket-themed entrance, a giant robot and several entertainment activities for guests. The party comes weeks after Cardi publicly revealed her son’s name and shared his pictures on social media.

Videos from the celebration have been shared online, giving fans a glimpse of the arrangements made for the special occasion. The entrance featured a large rocket with Grey’s name on it. Guests then walked through a tunnel decorated with metallic blue and orange balloons before reaching the main party area.

Rocket entrance, planet decorations and a giant robot

The main party room followed the space theme, with dim lighting, string lights across the ceiling and decorations inspired by planets and astronauts. Balloons in different shapes and colours were placed around the venue to complete the look.

The celebration also included a gift shop filled with toys, a ball pit and slides for children. A separate bar was arranged for adult guests. Food served at the party included McDonald’s, sushi and a buffet-style selection of other dishes.

One of the highlights was Grey’s multi-tier birthday cake, which featured a rotating top. Cardi also joined the celebrations by dancing alongside a 9-foot-tall robot covered in LED lights.

It remains unclear whether Grey’s father, NFL player Stefon Diggs, attended the celebration. The 32-year-old athlete is currently playing his 12th NFL season.

Cardi B shares emotional birthday wish for Grey

Grey’s birthday celebration comes weeks after Cardi revealed his face and name publicly for the first time. The little boy was born in November 2025 and is the rapper’s first child with Diggs.

Sharing pictures of her son on Instagram, Cardi wrote, “Happy 1st birthday to Grey Marsean Diggs 🩶🩶🩶 !!It’s only been 1 year since meeting you but it feels like I’ve had you at my side forever,”

Cardi and Diggs first sparked dating rumours last February when they were spotted spending Valentine’s Day together in Miami. Since then, their relationship has attracted public attention, particularly following the arrival of their son.

The birthday celebration has now given fans another glimpse into Grey’s first year and the rapper’s celebrations as a mother.