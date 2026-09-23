Catherine stuns in purple gown at Digger premiere alongside William and Tom Cruise

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Royal Film Performance of Digger at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, marking Catherine’s return to a major red carpet event. The evening brought together members of the royal family, filmmakers and several well known Hollywood and international stars. The event was held in support of the Film and TV Charity, which provides support to people working across the UK film and television industry.

Catherine attracted attention with her choice of outfit for the occasion. She wore a deep purple Jenny Packham gown for the premiere, pairing the look with historic pieces of royal jewellery. She wore the Queen Mother’s amethyst sautoir necklace along with pearl earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. The combination brought together two important pieces of royal history as Catherine attended the film event with Prince William.

The evening also saw Catherine and William meet the team behind Digger, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. The film’s cast includes Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller and Jesse Plemons. The couple’s appearance gave the premiere a strong royal presence while also highlighting the connection between the royal family and the British film industry.

Tom Cruise was among the guests at the event and acknowledged the royal couple during the evening. Speaking onstage, Cruise thanked them for their support of the arts and described the occasion as “an absolute joy”. His comments came as the stars and filmmakers gathered for the special screening.

Attending the World Premiere of Digger with @TomCruise and Director Alejandro González Iñárritu this evening, in support of the Film and TV Charity 🎬✨ pic.twitter.com/oM0IRHWs4T — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 22, 2026

William remained close to Catherine throughout the evening as they attended the premiere together. Their appearance also marked another public outing for the couple at a major cultural event. Catherine’s return to the red carpet, meanwhile, became one of the main talking points of the night, with her purple gown and historic jewellery adding a royal touch to the occasion.

The Digger premiere brought together cinema, charity and royalty, with the presence of William and Catherine adding significance to the Royal Film Performance. For Catherine, the event was also notable for her return to a major red carpet, while Cruise and the film’s cast helped make the evening a gathering of prominent names from the entertainment world.