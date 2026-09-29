Charli XCX brought her own version of dark glamour to the 2026 MTV VMAs arrival carpet on Sunday night at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. The “Rock Music” artist chose a custom Saint Laurent outfit created by the French luxury fashion house under creative director Anthony Vaccarello. The look combined a heavily cropped top with a low rise maxi skirt, creating a dramatic and modern silhouette for the red carpet.

According to Charli’s stylist Chris Horan, the outfit was loosely inspired by a design from Saint Laurent’s fall 2017 ready to wear collection. The ensemble was made from a velvety fabric and included a sheer section around the bust. The combination added a sensual element while keeping the overall design structured and simple.

The long sleeves added more drama to the outfit. They featured exaggerated cuffs and flowing fabric ribbons that extended from the sleeves. The heavily cropped top became the main focus of the look, while the streamlined pencil style maxi skirt provided a more understated contrast.

Charli xcx has arrived at the #VMAs https://t.co/zRAiJiTkCe — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 27, 2026

Charli kept her accessories relatively simple, choosing diamond rings from Fope. Her jewellery included a double mesh gold diamond ring and a bubble white gold ring featuring sapphires and diamonds. The accessories added some sparkle without taking away from the dark tone of the Saint Laurent outfit.

Her beauty styling followed the same mood. Hairstylist Claire Moore gave Charli a middle part with softly waved hair. Makeup artist Yasmin Istanbouli created a look featuring bold brows, heavy eyeshadow and a glossy lip. The styling helped maintain the darker edge of the overall appearance.

Charli’s 2026 MTV VMAs outfit also reflected elements of the dark glamour trend that became more visible on red carpets from 2024 onwards. The style often combines Victorian inspired details such as lace and sheer fabrics with sharper silhouettes and gothic influences. These elements have also appeared in Charli XCX’s alternative pop inspired fashion choices.

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards returned to Los Angeles on Sunday at the Peacock Theater, marking the show’s first West Coast edition since 2017. Snoop Dogg is hosting the ceremony, which airs live on CBS and MTV and streams on Paramount+.

Madonna, the most nominated artist this year, is scheduled to open the show. Nirvana will receive the Video Vanguard Award, while Taylor Swift will be honoured with MTV’s inaugural Artist Director Honors.