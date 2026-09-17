Charli XCX turns heads as Playboy’s fall 2026 cover star in bold London photoshoot

Charli XCX has been announced as Playboy’s fall 2026 cover star. The singer appears in a striking black lingerie look for the magazine’s latest issue, photographed during a London shoot on a boat along the Thames. The photoshoot was captured by Aidan Zamiri, who also directed Charli’s mockumentary The Moment, released through A24.

The cover shoot features Charli in a series of fashion-focused images set against the London skyline. The photographs include scenes inside the boat and outdoor shots, with the singer wearing lingerie, heels and an overcoat. One image shows her with Big Ben visible in the background. Speaking about the outdoor shoot and the attention it received from passersby, Charli said, “The tourists were into it.”

For the accompanying interview, Charli spoke about her long-standing interest in working with Playboy and her appreciation for the magazine’s identity. “I’ve wanted to shoot with Playboy for a while,” she shared, adding, “It’s such an iconic magazine.” She also explained her personal connection to the publication, saying, “I love the logo. I love the underwear. I love female bodies. I love full-out sexiness.”

The singer’s connection to Playboy also appears in her music. Her latest album includes a track titled “Playboy Bunny,” which reflects the influence of the magazine’s imagery and identity on her creative work.

Charli also discussed what she believes makes a photograph genuinely sexy. “To me, a sexy photo is something that captures someone’s true essence. It’s not necessarily a perfect photo. It can be raw, messy, perhaps a little vulnerable at points,” she said, adding, “I think a sexy photo shows the truth.”

During the interview, Charli also spoke about her growing interest in acting. She previously revealed on Feeding Starving Celebrities that she was considering a career change when asked about doing more films. “Yes, are you kidding? I want to quit music, babe, and act,” she said.

Charli also praised her friend Kylie Jenner, who appeared alongside her in The Moment and has previously featured in Playboy. Speaking about Jenner’s performance, Charli told her, “You were just so funny, and your improv was effortless. I had fun shooting with you.”

The Playboy cover adds another notable appearance to Charli XCX’s growing work across music, fashion and film, while her comments suggest that acting could become a more significant part of her career in the future.