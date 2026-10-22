Actress Dakota Johnson was spotted heading to a workout session in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon (October 21). The 37-year-old Verity actress visited the Tracy Anderson studio for a fitness class, wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings with a black jacket, baseball cap and sunglasses.

Her latest outing comes as the actress continues to attract attention over reports about her personal life, particularly speculation linking her to musician Machine Gun Kelly, also known as MGK.

Dakota Johnson spotted in Los Angeles

Dakota kept her look simple for the workout session, pairing her black activewear with a jacket, cap and sunglasses. The actress was seen heading to the fitness studio as she went about her day in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, Dakota celebrated her birthday in New York City with several well known friends, including Jennifer Lawrence. The gathering attracted attention because of the high profile names associated with the celebration.

Dakota Johnson flashes her abs while leaving the gym in LA 21.10.2026 #DakotaJohnsonFULL SET : https://t.co/fUqIgKF0BW https://t.co/MoBUbTb92F — HQCelebCorner (@Pawe66862800) October 22, 2026

What is happening between Dakota Johnson and MGK?

Dakota’s personal life has been the subject of recent reports following speculation about her connection with MGK. The two reportedly met at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in July, where they are said to have hit it off.

According to a source quoted in a recent report, Dakota and MGK are currently in a “dating phase,” but they are not ready to make their relationship official. However, neither the reported status of their relationship nor the speculation surrounding the pair should be taken as confirmation of a romance.

The rumours have continued to attract attention, with fans and entertainment outlets following reports about the actress’s interactions and possible relationships.

Dakota Johnson addresses speculation about her love life

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress has also spoken about the headlines surrounding her personal life. In a recent interview, Dakota addressed reports linking her to different “mystery men” and the attention her love life receives.

Her comments come amid continuing speculation about her relationship status. While her recent public appearances have drawn interest, the reports linking her to MGK remain unconfirmed.

For now, Dakota’s latest Los Angeles outing was a workout session, while the questions surrounding her personal life continue to feature in entertainment news