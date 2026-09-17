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Dakota Johnson and pregnant Anne Hathaway make a stylish appearance ahead of Verity release

Dakota Johnson and pregnant Anne Hathaway attended a New York press day for Verity ahead of the film’s October 2 theatrical release.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Dakota Johnson and pregnant Anne Hathaway make a stylish appearance ahead of Verity release
Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway_pic courtesy X

Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Verity, based on the novel of the same name by author Colleen Hoover. The two actresses recently came together for a press day in New York City as they began promoting the film ahead of its theatrical release. Dakota and Anne were spotted at a hotel on Tuesday, September 15, where they took part in press events connected to the upcoming movie. Their appearance comes just weeks before Verity is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 2.

For the event, Dakota Johnson opted for a black dress, keeping her look simple and elegant. Anne Hathaway, who is pregnant with her third child, chose a turquoise two piece outfit for the occasion. The actresses are playing key roles in the film, which adapts Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel for the big screen. Verity follows a story filled with mystery and complicated relationships, making the film adaptation one of the upcoming releases attracting attention from fans of the original book.

Dakota’s appearance also comes at a time when her personal life has been the subject of fresh reports. It was recently reported that she split from her ex boyfriend Role Model over the summer. More recently, reports have linked the actress to music artist Machine Gun Kelly. According to a report, the two are reportedly “smitten” with each other and have been seeing each other for months. The dating reports have added another layer of interest around Dakota as she prepares for the release of Verity.

For Anne Hathaway, the New York appearance marks another public outing during her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her third child and appeared alongside Dakota as they continued their press activities for the film. With Verity arriving in theatres on October 2, the upcoming release will bring Colleen Hoover’s story to audiences in a new format, with Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway leading the cast.

Source@movietv_news
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