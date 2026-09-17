Dakota Johnson and pregnant Anne Hathaway make a stylish appearance ahead of Verity release

Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Verity, based on the novel of the same name by author Colleen Hoover. The two actresses recently came together for a press day in New York City as they began promoting the film ahead of its theatrical release. Dakota and Anne were spotted at a hotel on Tuesday, September 15, where they took part in press events connected to the upcoming movie. Their appearance comes just weeks before Verity is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 2.

For the event, Dakota Johnson opted for a black dress, keeping her look simple and elegant. Anne Hathaway, who is pregnant with her third child, chose a turquoise two piece outfit for the occasion. The actresses are playing key roles in the film, which adapts Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel for the big screen. Verity follows a story filled with mystery and complicated relationships, making the film adaptation one of the upcoming releases attracting attention from fans of the original book.

Anne Hathaway stopped Midtown Manhattan in its tracks when she gracefully paused for someone to clear before turning to beam and wave for cameras outside the 'Verity' press junket on September 16, 2026.#AnneHathaway #Verity pic.twitter.com/QpEonEoiWw — MTN (@movietv_news) September 17, 2026

Dakota’s appearance also comes at a time when her personal life has been the subject of fresh reports. It was recently reported that she split from her ex boyfriend Role Model over the summer. More recently, reports have linked the actress to music artist Machine Gun Kelly. According to a report, the two are reportedly “smitten” with each other and have been seeing each other for months. The dating reports have added another layer of interest around Dakota as she prepares for the release of Verity.

For Anne Hathaway, the New York appearance marks another public outing during her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her third child and appeared alongside Dakota as they continued their press activities for the film. With Verity arriving in theatres on October 2, the upcoming release will bring Colleen Hoover’s story to audiences in a new format, with Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway leading the cast.