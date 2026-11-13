Dakota Johnson steps out with MGK in a daring sheer dress during cosy LA dinner date

Dakota Johnson and musician MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, have once again sparked interest in their relationship after being spotted together during a dinner outing in Los Angeles. The actress caught attention with her bold fashion choice as the two enjoyed an evening at The Tower Bar & Restaurant on Wednesday, November 11.

Dakota Johnson and MGK enjoy an affectionate dinner outing

For the evening, Dakota Johnson opted for a daring semi-sheer dress that grabbed attention. The actress and MGK were joined by a group of friends at the restaurant. However, the two reportedly spent much of the evening close to each other.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, Johnson and MGK sat together in a corner booth, shared dishes and leaned into each other while enjoying drinks. Their latest appearance has added to the ongoing curiosity surrounding their reported relationship.

The two were first linked in September after being spotted together in New York. Reports suggest they became closer after attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in July. Although they already knew each other, an insider reportedly said they connected well during the event.

Sources have also described their bond as strong, with one claiming that they share a similar dark sense of humour and enjoy making each other laugh.

Multiple outings have fuelled relationship rumours

Their recent appearances together have continued to attract attention. In October, Johnson was photographed leaving a recording studio with MGK. A source told PEOPLE that she had been spending time with the musician while he worked on his music.

The pair were also spotted having dinner in Calabasas earlier in November. They later attended a Khaite dinner in West Hollywood on November 5.

Despite being seen together on several occasions, neither Johnson nor MGK has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship. Previous reports have described them as dating but not yet ready to make things official.

Dakota Johnson and MGK out for a date night in Los Angeles, CA. https://t.co/MDEsNtAddq — 21 (@21metgala) November 12, 2026

A look at their previous relationships

Before being linked to MGK, Dakota Johnson was in a long-term relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The two began dating in 2017 and reportedly got engaged several years later. However, they ended their relationship in 2025.

MGK, meanwhile, was previously engaged to actress Megan Fox. The couple called off their engagement and separated in December 2024.

For now, their frequent public appearances continue to fuel speculation, although neither has shared an official statement about their relationship.