Demi Moore made a striking appearance at the 2026 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday night. Known for experimenting with her red carpet looks, the actor once again chose an outfit that stood out from the usual gowns and dresses. This time, she brought a fresh twist to denim fashion with a layered dress designed by Zac Posen.

The CFDA Fashion Awards are often described as the Oscars of American fashion. The 2026 ceremony also recognised the work of several names from the fashion industry, including Posen, whose association with the American clothing brand Gap Inc. played an important role in Moore’s outfit.

Demi Moore’s unusual denim dress

Moore arrived wearing a dark blue denim dress from GapStudio. At first glance, the outfit appeared to be made from several pairs of jeans put together. The halter style design featured a fitted upper section with multiple layers of denim arranged to resemble the waistbands of jeans.

A row of buttons ran down the centre of the bodice, while the top layer was folded to create a subtle sweetheart neckline. The skirt featured a split hem and extended all the way to the floor, giving the outfit a dramatic shape.

The actor completed her look with a matching denim inspired flap bag. The accessory featured a handle made from jean fabric and was designed by Reed Krakoff, the brand’s executive director of accessories. Tan suede pumps added a different texture to the outfit, while diamond earrings from Hassanzadeh completed her appearance.

L’actrice #DemiMoore est présente aux #CFDAAwards dans une robe custom #Gap par Zac Posen. https://t.co/1CzdAV9jRn — Vogue France (@VogueFrance) November 3, 2026

Zac Posen’s creative approach to denim

The dress was designed by Zac Posen, who has been serving as creative director and executive vice president of Gap Inc. since February 2024. His work with the brand has focused on bringing a fresh design approach to familiar American styles.

Gap Inc. received the Innovation Award at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards, making Moore’s outfit a fitting showcase of the brand’s creative direction.

Denim has been a regular choice for celebrities on the red carpet, particularly in the form of jackets, jeans and coordinated outfits. However, Moore’s layered gown offered a different interpretation of the fabric, turning a familiar everyday material into a dramatic red carpet look.