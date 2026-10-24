Dua Lipa and Callum Turner enjoyed a quiet dinner date in New York City, but the singer’s footwear quickly became the highlight of her latest appearance. The newlyweds visited I Sodi, an Italian restaurant known for its Tuscan food, for an intimate evening together. While the couple have recently been spotted enjoying activities around the city, including attending a Yankees baseball game, this outing offered a more relaxed setting with their individual fashion choices taking centre stage.

Unlike couples who prefer matching outfits, Dua and Callum kept their styles different. Turner went for a practical, casual look, wearing a utility style workwear coat over a quarter zip sweater, paired with black jeans and hiking inspired boots. His outfit kept things simple and comfortable for a dinner out in the city.

Dua, meanwhile, chose a more dressed up combination. She wore a structured velvet blazer with dark wash jeans, creating a look that balanced elegance with everyday style. However, it was her shoes that made the outfit stand out.

Dua Lipa gives zebra print a stylish twist

The singer completed her look with zebra print pumps from Christian Louboutin, featuring the label’s signature red soles. Rather than choosing plain heels or delicate strappy shoes, she opted for a bold animal print that added character to her otherwise understated outfit.

Animal prints regularly return to fashion trends, with leopard, snakeskin and zebra patterns each enjoying moments in the spotlight. This season, zebra print has been appearing on fashion runways and in street style looks, making Dua’s choice a timely example of how the trend can be worn without going overboard.

Paparazzi’s Caught Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Stepping out after a booze-fueled Night Carota in NYC 🍷📸 https://t.co/f5460O2AOU — Karthi (@its_Karthi26) October 23, 2026

How to wear the zebra print trend

Dua’s styling also offers a simple lesson for anyone looking to experiment with animal prints. A statement accessory can add interest to a basic outfit without requiring an entirely bold look. Pairing patterned shoes with jeans and a blazer is one way to bring the trend into everyday dressing.

The same idea can work with more affordable footwear, so fashion lovers do not need to invest in designer shoes to try the look. Zebra print pumps, flats or other accessories can provide a similar visual effect at different price points.

For Dua, the Christian Louboutin heels added a distinctive touch to her New York date night outfit. Her latest appearance shows how one carefully chosen accessory can make a simple combination of jeans and a blazer feel more individual.