Dua Lipa’s Chanel look divides the internet, fans compare her to Mary Poppins and a grandma

Dua Lipa made a fashion statement at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, but her latest Chanel outfit received mixed reactions on social media. The “Houdini” singer stepped out in a cream skirt suit paired with a dramatic black hat featuring frayed details. While some fans appreciated the unusual look, others compared it to everything from a grandmother’s wardrobe to Mary Poppins.

“Giving grandma,” one fan wrote, while another applauded, “Mary Poppins ate here.” The outfit was first presented by Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy in July as part of the house’s fall 2026 couture collection. The ensemble was among three looks inspired by scarecrows, giving the classic skirt suit a distinctive twist.

The hat quickly became the biggest talking point. Made from black raffia designed to resemble straw, it attracted plenty of attention online. “Bird nest 🪺 🐣,” one commenter wrote, while another compared its appearance to the plastic grass often used inside Easter baskets.

Dua Lipa’s Chanel outfit features intricate details

The cream skirt and matching jacket featured vining embroidery and woollen botanical details. Purple pansy buttons added colour to the ensemble, while a safety pin decorated with pearls and a chain brought an unexpected touch to the front. Ornate black embellishments along the collar and cuffs completed the outfit.

#DuaLipa llegó a la gala de los Innovator Award del ‘Wall Street Journal Magazine’ con un total look en tweed de la colección Alata Costura 2026 de @CHANEL que incluía los icónicos códigos de la maison✨Video @WhoWhatWear#CelebrityStyle #WSJM https://t.co/JYud2d7Rji — Grazia México y Latinoamérica (@GraziaMexico) October 30, 2026

Stylist Lorenzo Posocco added more statement accessories to the look. He wrapped a Chanel metal and glass pearl necklace around the 31 year old singer’s ankle and paired it with black satin pumps and a black handbag from the fashion house. Bulgari jewellery added extra sparkle, including diamond earrings from its high jewellery collection and a two coil Serpenti Viper ring covered in pavé diamonds.

Social media users continued to share their reactions, with one writing, “Serving Emily Gilmore 🙌,” while another called her “queen elizabeth if she was albanian and served.” The comparisons highlighted how the outfit divided opinion, even as it attracted considerable attention.

Dua Lipa’s ongoing relationship with Chanel

Lipa has been a Chanel ambassador since appearing in the brand’s handbag campaign in 2025. Her association with the fashion house has continued through several high profile appearances. For her June wedding to Callum Turner in Sicily, she wore a custom couture gown designed by Blazy and embroidered with 480,000 beads.

Earlier this month, she also wore a $15K Chanel coat to a Yankees playoff game with Turner. In August, she was spotted carrying an oversized beach bag from the label instead of conventional luggage.

At the Museum of Modern Art, Lipa joined fellow Chanel ambassador A$AP Rocky to present Blazy with the Fashion Innovator Award. Despite the divided online response to her outfit, her appearance once again put Chanel’s latest designs in the spotlight.