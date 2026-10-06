Dua Lipa brought an unexpected touch to luxury fashion at Chanel’s Spring Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week. The singer attended the show at the Grand Palais on 5 October and caught attention with a pair of Chanel slingbacks featuring a playful mushroom inspired detail. The unusual design added a fun element to an otherwise elegant footwear style.

The shoes were seen at a show where Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy presented a collection that mixed the fashion house’s familiar style with more modern and playful ideas. The Spring Summer 2027 collection included classic Chanel details, sheer tailoring, tiger print tweed, flowing shapes and a fresh interpretation of the brand’s well known two tone pump.

Dua Lipa’s mushroom shoes stood out because of the contrast between the unusual design and the classic shape. Mushrooms may not immediately be associated with luxury Parisian footwear, but the detail worked naturally with the slim Chanel slingback. Rather than turning the shoe into a novelty item, the design kept the elegant shape of the footwear while allowing the mushroom detail to become its main talking point.

Dua Lipa, Paris’te bir defileyi izlemeye böyle geldi.#dualipa #paris #defile https://t.co/HA82tJqeIi — Magazin Burada (@Magazin_Buradaa) October 5, 2026

Chanel slingbacks have remained one of the fashion house’s recognisable footwear styles for years. Their exposed heel, thin strap and contrasting toe have made them easy to identify, while the brand has continued to update the design through different colours, materials and seasonal versions. Dua Lipa’s latest pair keeps that familiar shape but gives it a more playful personality.

The look also fits with a wider change in celebrity fashion, where unusual accessories and eye catching details are becoming increasingly popular. Instead of relying only on very high heels or traditional glamorous designs, fashion is moving towards pieces that add personality to an outfit.

Dua Lipa has often experimented with her fashion choices, moving between classic glamour and more unusual looks. Her Chanel appearance follows that pattern, using a familiar luxury design with a small but noticeable twist.

The mushroom inspired slingbacks show how even a simple accessory can change the feel of a look. In Dua Lipa’s case, the shoes kept the polished Chanel appearance while adding a quirky detail that made them stand out at Paris Fashion Week.