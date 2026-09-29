Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, marking a new chapter for the couple. The actors shared the news with pictures of their family dressed in Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys. Palvin wore Shohei Ohtani’s number 17 jersey, while Sprouse wore Miguel Rojas’ number 72. Their daughter was also dressed in a custom Dodgers top for the family pictures.

The couple’s daughter was born around Labor Day in early September. The arrival comes a few months after Sprouse and Palvin announced that they were expecting their first child. They revealed the pregnancy in May 2026 while attending the Cannes Film Festival, where Palvin showed off her baby bump.

The couple later revealed that they were expecting a girl during an episode of Sprouse’s podcast. While talking about becoming a father to a daughter, Sprouse referred to his baby girl as ‘principessa’ and spoke about his excitement at becoming a girl dad.

The baseball themed family photos also reflect the couple’s shared interest in the Los Angeles Dodgers. Instead of a traditional announcement, they used the jerseys to introduce their daughter while keeping the reveal simple and personal. The pictures quickly drew warm reactions from fans, who sent messages congratulating the couple on becoming parents.

Sprouse and Palvin first met in 2017 and began dating after getting to know each other. Their relationship has largely remained away from constant public attention, although they have attended major events together over the years. The couple got married in 2023.

The arrival of their daughter now marks an important change in their lives as they begin parenthood together. Sprouse has previously spoken about his excitement about becoming a father, while Palvin has also kept much of her pregnancy journey private.

Their latest family pictures offer one of the first public glimpses of their new life as parents. With the baby dressed in a custom Dodgers jersey alongside her parents, the announcement combined their family milestone with a clear nod to their shared baseball fandom.