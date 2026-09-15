Florence Pugh steals the spotlight with her elegant 2026 Emmys blue carpet look

Florence Pugh has arrived at the 2026 Emmy Awards, making a stylish appearance on the blue carpet ahead of the ceremony. The actress is attending the event as a presenter and joined several major television and entertainment stars arriving for the annual awards show.

Pugh’s arrival quickly drew attention as she posed for photographers on the blue carpet. As one of the well known names attending the ceremony, her appearance added to the growing list of celebrity fashion moments being discussed ahead of the main event.

The 2026 Emmys have brought together actors, television creators and other entertainment personalities for an evening celebrating some of the biggest achievements in television. While the awards remain the main focus of the ceremony, the arrivals have also given fans a chance to see the stars in their red carpet and blue carpet looks.

Florence Pugh has become a familiar face at major entertainment events, with her appearances often attracting attention from fans and fashion followers. Her presence at this year’s Emmys is also significant because she is taking on presenting duties during the ceremony.

The actress has built a career across film and television, appearing in several high profile projects and becoming one of the most recognisable performers of her generation. Her appearance at the Emmys adds another major awards event to her calendar.

As the ceremony gets underway, celebrity arrivals are continuing to generate interest online. Fans are closely following the outfits worn by stars, while entertainment coverage is also focusing on who is presenting and appearing during the show.

Pugh’s arrival comes as the 2026 Emmys prepare to honour the year’s notable television performances and productions. With several high profile presenters and nominees expected throughout the evening, the ceremony is set to bring together many of the biggest names from the entertainment industry.

For now, Florence Pugh’s blue carpet appearance is among the early fashion moments from the ceremony, with the actress joining the long list of stars who have arrived ahead of the 2026 Emmy Awards.