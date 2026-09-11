Florence Pugh turns heads in a dazzling golden dress ahead of East of Eden debut

Florence Pugh is currently in Venice, Italy, where she is enjoying some time in the city ahead of the launch of her upcoming series East of Eden. The Oscar nominated actress, 30, arrived in Venice ahead of the show’s appearance at the 2026 Venice Film Festival.

Pugh began her time in the city by attending the Max Mara Le Parfum Dinner on Tuesday night, September 8. The event was held to celebrate the official launch of the fragrance, for which Pugh is the face. She attended the private dinner wearing a custom Max Mara outfit.

Her look featured a dark rose coloured silk georgette top with a matching bias cut skirt decorated with a graduated ombré crystal design. She completed the outfit with a long silk georgette shawl and stiletto sandals made from tonal duchesse satin.

Sharing pictures from the evening on Instagram, Pugh wrote, “Venice, while dripping in @maxmara. We celebrated the official release of the perfume, Max Mara Le Parfum in the most gorgeous way. Friends, food, wine, insanely striking dinner venue, stole a few bottles of the perfume off the table…tehe,”

Pugh has also been photographed spending time around Venice with her friends. She was seen arriving in the city on Tuesday wearing a black Max Mara outfit before leaving the airport and boarding a water taxi with her team.

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted sightseeing with friends in a golden dress. Her Venice visit comes as anticipation builds around East of Eden, a new series based on John Steinbeck’s classic novel.

The Netflix series is a modern adaptation that follows the Trask family across generations, with the story placing greater focus on Cathy, described as the family’s unforgettable antihero and played by Pugh.

The cast also includes Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, Joseph Zada and Joe Anders.

Actress Zoe Kazan, known for films including The Big Sick and She Said, serves as co showrunner, writer and executive producer. East of Eden will be released on Netflix on October 1.