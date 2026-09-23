Gigi Hadid stuns at Vogue World Milan in a hand crafted Valentino masterpiece

Supermodel Gigi Hadid opened the Vogue World: Milan runway in a dramatic Valentino gown from the brand’s Spring 2025 collection. The elaborate outfit was among the first designs created by Alessandro Michele after he became creative director of the Italian fashion house. The collection was first presented in Paris in January 2025, and the gown has now taken centre stage at the Milan edition of Vogue World.

The dress is inspired by historical fashion and combines several different design elements into one detailed look. Michele described the idea behind the collection in the show notes, saying, “It’s as if each dress evokes, by association, a multitude of interconnected worlds: a feverish and uninterrupted layering of references that makes its uniqueness burst forth.” The design reflects his approach of bringing together different references and styles while creating a single look.

Gigi Hadid for Vogue World: Milano. pic.twitter.com/CJCb09SIrI — 21 (@21metgala) September 22, 2026

One of the most notable details of the gown is the material used to create it. The dress was made from recycled Venetian quilts and required an impressive 1,680 hours of handwork to complete. Its design features large puff sleeves and a full skirt, giving the outfit a dramatic shape. The construction also represents a modern interpretation of patchwork, bringing together different pieces and textures as part of the overall design.

The upper part of the gown features a ruffled collar along with matching cuffs made from ivory organza. These softer details contrast with the volume of the skirt and sleeves, adding another layer to the period inspired design. The combination of recycled materials, detailed handwork and traditional fashion references makes the gown one of the more elaborate looks presented during Vogue World: Milan.

Hadid completed the Valentino outfit with Valentino shoes and Damiani earrings. Her appearance as the opening model placed the gown at the beginning of the runway presentation and highlighted Michele’s early work for Valentino as part of the fashion event.

Vogue World: Milan brings together fashion, music, culture and craftsmanship, with the event showcasing the work of designers and artisans connected to Italian fashion. Hadid’s opening appearance adds another notable moment to the event, while the Valentino gown also highlights the amount of time and handwork that can go into creating a couture style fashion piece.