Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber chose a contrasting theme for their Halloween celebrations in 2026, dressing up as a devil and an angel. The couple shared a series of professionally photographed pictures on social media, showing their coordinated costumes. While Hailey went for a heavenly look in white, Justin opted for a bold red outfit inspired by the devil.

The pictures quickly caught the attention of fans, with many appreciating the couple’s decision to create two contrasting characters. However, their Halloween theme also led to questions and mixed reactions, particularly over Justin’s choice of costume.

Hailey Bieber’s angel-inspired Halloween look

Hailey wore a cropped white jacket paired with a feathered top and matching shorts. The outfit gave her an angel-inspired appearance, which was further highlighted by a cloud prop used during the photoshoot. She was seen confidently posing while seated on the prop, completing the theme with a carefully styled look.

The white outfit and feather details created a clear contrast with Justin’s red costume. The photographs appeared to be professionally planned, with the couple using different poses and close-up shots to bring out their individual characters.

Justin Bieber chooses a devil look

Justin dressed in a red leather jacket and matching trousers. He completed the look with a beanie featuring devil horns, tinted goggles, a moustache and a nose ring.

Some of the photographs focused on close-ups of the singer, highlighting the different elements of his costume. His red outfit stood out against Hailey’s white angel-inspired styling, making the contrast between the two characters central to the photoshoot.

Fans have mixed reactions to the couple’s Halloween theme

The pictures received several reactions from social media users. Many fans enjoyed the contrasting costumes, describing the pairing as ‘heavenly angel + naughty devil’.

However, not everyone responded positively. Some users questioned Justin’s decision to dress as a devil, referring to his Christian faith. Their comments ranged from appreciation of the couple’s creativity to disappointment over the theme.

The discussion showed how a celebrity Halloween costume can attract different interpretations, particularly when it involves a public figure’s personal beliefs.

The Bieber couple’s pictures have also become part of the celebrity Halloween looks attracting attention in 2026, with their contrasting angel and devil characters generating conversation beyond the costumes themselves.