Heidi Klum arrives as a giant severed hand at Halloween bash, fans say ‘TALK TO THE HAND’

Heidi Klum once again grabbed attention with her unusual Halloween costume, arriving at her 25th annual Halloween party in New York City dressed as a giant bloody severed hand. The supermodel, known for her elaborate Halloween transformations, chose a horror-inspired look featuring dripping blood and dangling tendons. The costume took months to create and required six hours to put on.

At 53, Klum has continued her tradition of turning Halloween into an elaborate fashion and entertainment event. Her latest appearance combined special effects, detailed costume design and personal touches, making it one of her most unusual looks yet.

A costume with gruesome details and personal touches

The giant hand costume was designed to look like a severed human hand, complete with blood dripping from its surface and realistic-looking tendons hanging from it. The outfit also included details connected to Klum’s personal life. Her wedding bands were incorporated into the costume, along with a tattoo reference to her husband.

Given the size and complicated design of the outfit, Klum needed assistance while making her way through the event. Helpers dressed in yellow hazmat suits accompanied her, adding another layer to the unusual presentation.

The costume was not simply about creating a frightening appearance. It also reflected the time and effort that go into her Halloween transformations, which have become a regular part of her public appearances over the years.

Heidi Klum celebrates with family and celebrity guests

Klum was joined by her children and several celebrity guests at the New York City celebration. Among those attending was Jade Thirlwall, who arrived dressed as an angel. Laura Abla also attracted attention by recreating the famous Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera moment from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

Klum’s Halloween parties have been a regular feature since 2001, with the supermodel frequently choosing costumes that require extensive preparation and creative detailing.

Fans react to Heidi Klum’s Halloween look

Her latest appearance prompted reactions from fans on social media. Many praised the combination of high-fashion styling and body horror elements, while one comment captured the literal nature of her costume with the words, ‘TALK TO THE HAND’.

With her 25th annual Halloween celebration, Klum once again demonstrated why her costume choices remain a talking point every Halloween season.