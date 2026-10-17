Heidi Klum made an unusual fashion statement at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 53 year old supermodel arrived wearing an ivory lace gown that appeared torn and covered in dirt. However, the unusual appearance was completely intentional and part of the outfit’s original design.

Klum chose an off the shoulder gown by London based fashion label Dreaming Eli. The dress featured a fitted corset with artificial dirt marks, while its gathered skirt extended into a visibly muddied train. The outfit came from the brand’s spring 2027 collection, titled “Dirtied Dream.”

According to the designer, the collection represents “a dream dragged through dust, pavement, sweat, weather, time … Lived-in beauty. Ruined but magnificent.”

Heidi Klum pairs her dirty gown with expensive diamonds

While her dress had a deliberately worn appearance, Klum kept her jewellery polished and glamorous. She wore a 26.34-carat diamond ring from Leviev and a nearly 5-carat diamond choker necklace by Zydo Italy. She completed the outfit with nude Christian Louboutin Rosa Z sandals. Her stylist, Law Roach, also attended the event, wearing a floral Givenchy coat.

Klum later shared moments from the evening on Instagram, including a video of herself walking outside the event venue and blowing kisses alongside Priyanka Chopra.

Heidi Klum’s busy fashion calendar and Halloween plans

The appearance followed Klum’s recent visit to Paris Fashion Week, where she closed Ottolinger’s spring 2027 show. She also attended Saint Laurent and Vivienne Westwood, where her youngest daughter, Lou Samuel, made her Paris Fashion Week debut.

Lou, whom Klum shares with former husband Seal, turned 17 on Oct. 9. Celebrating her daughter, Klum wrote on Instagram, “I am so proud of you and everything you do ♥️,” adding, “Where has all the time gone?”

Last month, Klum also appeared alongside eldest daughter Leni Klum, 22, in matching white lingerie while preparing for Oktoberfest.

Meanwhile, the supermodel is getting ready for her annual Halloween celebration. She has already hinted that her 2026 costume will feature plenty of blood. “It’s very, very bloody,” she told People.

Her latest red carpet appearance offered another example of her interest in unconventional fashion ahead of her much anticipated Halloween reveal.