Heidi Klum teases a slimy Halloween costume, and fans think it could be something gory

Heidi Klum has given fans an early look at her Halloween 2026 costume, and the mysterious image has already started a guessing game online. The supermodel shared a close-up picture on Instagram on Saturday, offering only a small glimpse of what appears to be a slimy and unusual creation. While the image did not reveal her complete look, it was enough to get fans discussing what she might be planning for her annual Halloween party.

Klum, 53, posted the picture with the caption, “What’s my costume?🤪 One week to go…. 🫆🔎👻🎃🧛🏻‍♀️😱🩸🦇🕸️ #HeidiHalloween.”

Fans quickly shared their theories in the comments. Some wondered whether the costume was inspired by something from the ocean, while others suggested it could be a disturbing creature or a body part. One fan commented, “Looks like organs,” while another guessed, “Something under water 🤿🪸.” Other suggestions included a coral reef in St. Barts and the mushroom zombie from The Last Of Us.

Heidi Klum’s history of unusual Halloween costumes

Klum is known for going all out with her Halloween transformations. Her costumes often involve detailed makeup, elaborate designs and hours of preparation. Over the years, she has dressed as a worm, an old lady, an alien, a peacock, E.T. and a skinless human body, among other unusual characters.

Last year, she hosted her 24th annual Halloween Party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. She arrived dressed as Medusa, the figure from Greek mythology, while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, appeared as a concrete soldier. Her costume featured hand-painted green scales that extended into a rattlesnake’s tail, along with animated snakes in place of her hair.

As the countdown to this year’s party continues, Klum has also been sharing throwback pictures of her earlier costumes. On Saturday, she posted a video on her Instagram Stories showing herself browsing a fabric store, possibly looking for materials for her latest creation.

Heidi Klum hints at a bloody Halloween look

Last month, Klum told People that she had already started working on her Halloween costume and offered a clue about its possible theme.

“It goes very well with red wine,” she told the outlet. “It’s very, very bloody.”

She also said, “A great glass of wine is always fun… and most of the time you think of something gory when you have a blood transfusion bag,” she also shared. “That’s what Halloween is all about. We go gory, and we go there.”

With just a week to go before her annual celebration, fans will have to wait for the full reveal to discover whether their guesses are close to the mark.