Hilary Duff is revisiting the fashion trends that made her a familiar face during the early 2000s. The former Disney Channel star, 39, recently appeared in a new photoshoot for Paper magazine, published on Monday, where she embraced Y2K fashion with colourful rhinestones, sparkling eyebrows and outfits inspired by the era. The pictures reflect the style associated with her early career, when she became popular among young television viewers and music fans.

Hilary Duff experiments with sparkling eyebrows and Y2K outfits

In one photograph, Duff is seen laughing while wearing colourful jewels across her eyebrows. She pairs the look with a strapless black minidress and poses with her arms stretched wide. Another picture shows her wearing pink rhinestones on her eyebrows, along with matching crystals in her hair.

For the magazine cover, the “So Yesterday” singer wears a purple lace minidress, chunky black platform heels and several beaded bracelets. The styling brings back fashion trends that were widely popular during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Hilary Duff reflects on her millennial fanbase

Duff became a household name through the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire, which aired from 2001 to 2004. She later appeared in several films and established herself as a singer.

During her conversation with Paper magazine, the mother of four spoke about how her millennial fans have been revisiting Y2K fashion while attending her concerts. Many have been wearing outfits inspired by her earlier career, including her 2003 album Metamorphosis.

Hilary Duff revisits memories during The Lucky Me World Tour

The nostalgic theme has also appeared throughout Duff’s ongoing The Lucky Me World Tour.

In August, she reunited with former boyfriend Joel Madden during her New York City concert. The two performed a duet onstage, 20 years after their separation.

Later that month, Duff remembered her late former boyfriend Aaron Carter during her Philadelphia concert. She wore a vintage T-shirt featuring Carter, whom she began dating in 2000 when they were both 13 years old.

Their relationship continued on and off for three years before ending following a widely discussed love triangle involving Lindsay Lohan.

Through her recent photoshoot and concert appearances, Duff continues to revisit important moments from her early career while reconnecting with the audience that grew up watching and listening to her.