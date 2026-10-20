Supermodel Irina Shayk attracted attention with her outfit at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party on Sunday night. After walking the runway earlier in the evening, the 40-year-old Russian model arrived at the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood wearing completely sheer burgundy pants that revealed her thong underneath. Her appearance quickly became one of the notable fashion moments from the celebration.

The transparent organza pants were designed by London-based fashion label Mowalola. Featuring an extremely low waist, the outfit was taken from the brand’s spring 2027 collection. Shayk paired the pants with a black push-up bra and matching burgundy pumps, following the styling previously seen on the runway. She completed her appearance with a cross necklace and a small leopard-print coin purse.

Bianca Censori chooses an outfit from the same designer

Interestingly, Shayk was not the only celebrity wearing Mowalola that evening. Bianca Censori also stepped out in an outfit from the designer’s spring 2027 collection. She wore a revealing fishnet bodysuit and was photographed covering her chest with her hands.

Censori was accompanied by her husband, Kanye West, who briefly dated Shayk in 2021. Their appearances created an unexpected fashion connection between the two women, as both selected outfits from the same designer.

Mowalola is founded by Nigerian-British designer Mowalola Ogunlesi, who previously worked as the design director for Yeezy Gap. The label is known for its experimental clothing and unconventional approach to fashion.

Irina Shayk walks the Victoria’s Secret runway

Before attending the after-party, Shayk appeared in two different looks at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, held at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City.

The event also featured several other major names from the fashion and entertainment industries. Bella Hadid opened the show, which marked the brand’s first Los Angeles extravaganza since 2007.

Irina Shayk arrives at Victoria’s Secret after-party at Bird Streets Club 18.10.2026 #IrinaShaykFULL SET : https://t.co/YeKItNQwQO https://t.co/s369tLO4uf — HQCelebCorner (@Pawe66862800) October 20, 2026

Kylie Jenner also attracted attention during the event by wearing the brand’s $50 million Fantasy Bra.

While the runway featured several memorable appearances, Shayk’s transparent after-party outfit became another talking point from the evening, particularly because of its connection to Bianca Censori’s fashion choice.