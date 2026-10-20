Jenna Ortega attracted attention with an unusual fashion choice while attending the New York City screening of her upcoming film, Klara and the Sun. The 24-year-old actress stepped out in a specially designed dress made from handmade rods for the event held on Monday, October 19, at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City. Her outfit stood out for its unconventional material and construction, offering a different approach to traditional red carpet fashion.

The dress was created by designer Elias Matso and was described as a one of a kind handmade piece. Rather than using regular fabric as the main feature, the designer incorporated handmade rods into the outfit, giving it a distinctive structure. Ortega’s appearance became one of the notable fashion moments surrounding the film’s screening.

Jenna Ortega joins Amy Adams and Taika Waititi

Ortega was joined at the screening by her co-star Amy Adams and director Taika Waititi. The event brought together members of the film’s team ahead of its theatrical release on October 23.

Klara and the Sun follows Klara, played by Ortega, an Artificial Friend who hopes to find a loving home. Her life changes when she meets a young girl named Josie, played by Mia Tharia. The two quickly develop a close connection, with Klara becoming an important part of Josie’s life.

Josie shares a difficult relationship with her mother, played by Amy Adams, and the family is dealing with the pain of a major personal loss. Through her innocence, curiosity and loyalty, Klara gradually helps them deal with their emotions and find hope again.

I really do love whenever she wears an outfit that shows off her legs because they deserve way more praise than they get #JennaOrtega #KlaraAndTheSun https://t.co/hvoGJKDDu8 — 🔨 Logan 🦋🌪️ (@SuperSonOfKalEl) October 20, 2026

Klara and the Sun cast and release date

Apart from Ortega, Adams and Tharia, the film also features Aran Murphy, Steve Buscemi and Natasha Lyonne in important roles.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the story explores friendship, family relationships, loss and the emotional connection between humans and artificial intelligence.

Klara and the Sun is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 23. Ortega’s appearance at the New York screening has brought additional attention to the film ahead of its release, with her handmade Elias Matso outfit becoming a notable part of the event.