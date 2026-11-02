Jennifer Lopez chose a classic Hollywood character for her Halloween look this year. The singer and actor dressed up as Barbarella, the iconic space ranger originally played by Jane Fonda in the 1968 science fiction film. Her costume was also a tribute to Fonda, who shared screen space with Lopez in the 2005 comedy Monster-in-Law.

The 57-year-old shared pictures of her Halloween transformation on Instagram, showing two different looks inspired by the character. In the first set of photographs, Lopez wore a ripped mesh catsuit with blood splatter details and chainmail accents. She completed the look with arm gauntlets, a stun gun, silver boots and a large hairstyle inspired by the fashion of the 1960s.

Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Jane Fonda as Barbarella

For her second look, Lopez wore a white plunging bodysuit with black piping and matching thigh-high boots. One of her tour dancers joined her as Pygar, another character from the original film. In one photograph, Lopez also posed topless with her back to the camera.

Explaining the inspiration behind her costume, Lopez wrote, “BARBARELLA…I dressed up as my Monster-in-Law for Halloween…the original SPACE ANGEL Love you @JaneFonda”.

The tribute received several reactions from fans, who praised her interpretation of the character. One person commented, “Iconic n the baddest LATINA FOREVA,” while another wrote, “You look amazing! You win Halloween!” Other comments included, “This suits you soooo much, loving it,” and “What a gorgeous Barbarella!!!!”

The story behind Jane Fonda’s iconic Barbarella

Released in 1968, Barbarella was directed by Roger Vadim, who later became Jane Fonda’s first husband. The film featured Fonda as a space ranger sent on a mission from Earth to find a scientist who could develop a weapon capable of destroying humanity.

The movie was known for its bold costumes and sexual themes, although its storyline was often considered relatively simple. It performed well commercially, particularly in the United Kingdom. Over the years, it developed a strong following and became a cult classic.

Barbarella remains one of the most recognisable science fiction characters and pop culture figures of the 1960s. Lopez’s Halloween appearance brought the character back into conversation while giving a special nod to Fonda.