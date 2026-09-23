Jennifer Lopez stuns at Vogue World Milan in a dramatic Dolce & Gabbana gown

Jennifer Lopez was among the many international celebrities who attended Vogue World 2026: Milano, held at the iconic Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan. The singer and actor made her appearance during the fifth edition of the Vogue event, which took place on the opening day of Milan Fashion Week. The event brought together actors, musicians, models and personalities from different areas of the creative world for a celebration of fashion and Italian craftsmanship.

For the occasion, Lopez chose a striking black gown by Dolce & Gabbana. The dress featured tulle fabric with sequin detailing across the bodice and skirt, creating a dramatic look while keeping the overall colour classic. Lopez also posed with Dolce & Gabbana designers during her arrival at the event. She completed the outfit with matching sheer opera gloves and patent slingback pumps.

jennifer lopez walks during vogue world pic.twitter.com/FoF8VDhkXX — ˖᯽ ݁˖ pop backup ˖᯽ ݁˖ (@popbackupp) September 22, 2026

The singer added another standout element to her look with turquoise toned diamond jewellery. The colourful jewellery created a contrast with the black gown and added a bright touch to the overall styling. For her makeup, Lopez opted for a pink lip that matched the tones used on her cheeks and around her eyes. She wore her hair loose and wavy, giving the appearance a combination of classic styling and a more modern finish.

Vogue World 2026: Milano focused on the craftsmanship and people behind Italian fashion, highlighting the long standing idea of “Made in Italy.” The event brought together different parts of the fashion industry and showcased the work of designers and artisans connected with Italian style. Lopez has also maintained a strong connection with Italian fashion over the years, having appeared at events for Dolce & Gabbana and worn designs from Italian labels including Gucci, Etro and Ferragamo.

Her appearance at Vogue World Milan also extended beyond the red carpet, with Lopez taking part in the runway presentation. Her Dolce & Gabbana gown, jewellery and styling added another high profile celebrity look to an event that brought together some of the biggest names from international entertainment and fashion. With Milan Fashion Week providing the backdrop, Vogue World 2026: Milano placed Italian design and craftsmanship at the centre of the evening.