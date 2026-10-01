Hollywood actor and comedian Jim Carrey has married his longtime girlfriend, Min Ah, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. The Bruce Almighty and The Mask star, who is 64 years old, tied the knot with Min Ah, with a spokesperson for the actor confirming the news to PEOPLE. The couple has largely kept their relationship away from the public eye, and details about their wedding remain limited at this time.

According to reports, Jim Carrey and Min Ah exchanged vows during a small ceremony in Los Angeles. The exact date of the wedding and details about the guest list have not been revealed. The private nature of the ceremony is in keeping with Carrey’s approach to his personal life, which he has generally kept away from the media. The wedding comes several months after the couple made their first public appearance together at the César Awards in Paris in February 2026.

Carrey attended the César Awards after being honoured with an honorary César. During his acceptance speech, which he delivered in French, the actor thanked his family and also spoke about Min Ah. He referred to her as his “sublime companion” and added, “I love you, Min Ah.” Their appearance at the event marked one of the first major public moments for the couple.

This is Jim Carrey’s third marriage. He was previously married to Melissa Womer, with whom he shares daughter Jane Erin Carrey. The couple married in 1987 and divorced in 1995. Carrey later married his Dumb and Dumber co star Lauren Holly in 1996. Their marriage lasted less than a year, and they divorced in 1997.

Min Ah is an actress and artist based in Los Angeles. She has maintained a relatively private public profile, and there is limited information available about her career and personal background. Details about her filmography and other professional work have not been widely reported.

#JimCarrey has reportedly found his way back to “I do”!



The 64-year-old actor has married longtime girlfriend #MinAh in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, marking his third marriage. The couple, who first sparked romance rumours in 2022, made their relationship public at the… pic.twitter.com/AS5reaVG1c — @zoomtv (@ZoomTV) October 1, 2026

Min Ah attracted greater public attention after accompanying Carrey to the César Awards in February 2026. She was seated alongside Carrey’s daughter Jane and grandson Jackson during the ceremony. The couple has otherwise kept much of their relationship private, with few details about their time together being made public.

With their Los Angeles wedding now confirmed, Carrey and Min Ah have taken their relationship into a new chapter while continuing to maintain a low profile.