Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela were spotted enjoying a relaxed morning together in Miami, Florida. The Jonas Brothers singer, who is 37, and the 28 year old model stepped out with their dog on Monday morning, October 5, before heading to a local coffee shop to pick up drinks to go.

The couple kept their outing casual and comfortable. Joe Jonas wore a black zip up hoodie with black running shorts and bright green sneakers. He completed his look with a black trucker hat. Tatiana Gabriela opted for a simple long sleeved white shirt and black yoga pants, along with a white bandana tied around her head.

Joe and Tatiana have been linked as a couple since summer 2025 and have continued to spend time together in public. Earlier this year, the two were seen together at Coachella. They also travelled to Italy in July, where they spent time together in Portofino.

Their latest appearance comes as Joe has also been talking about his personal life through his Hey Jonas! podcast, which he hosts with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. During a recent episode, the singer shared a cute story involving Tatiana, offering listeners another glimpse into their relationship.

Joe was previously married to Sophie Turner. The former couple share two daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3. Joe has previously spoken about co parenting with Sophie and about how becoming a father changed his life.

His relationship with Tatiana has continued alongside his responsibilities as a father and his work with the Jonas Brothers. The couple has generally kept details of their relationship private, although they have been photographed together on several occasions.

The Miami outing offered a simple look at their everyday routine, with the couple spending time together, walking their dog and picking up coffee. Unlike their appearances at major events such as Coachella, this latest outing was much more relaxed and focused on their normal day to day life.