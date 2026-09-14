Justin Bieber’s anniversary wish for Hailey Bieber hints at ‘new beginnings’: “8 years until infinity”

Justin Bieber marked his wedding anniversary with Hailey Bieber by sharing a romantic tribute on Instagram. The pop star posted a series of pictures featuring the couple playing snooker together and accompanied them with a message about their relationship. In the caption, Bieber wrote, “8 years until infinity NEW BEGINNINGS. I love you baby Happy Anniversary.” His post came as the couple celebrated another milestone in their marriage, drawing attention to their relationship and their journey together.

Justin Bieber got engaged to model and longtime friend Hailey in July 2018. The couple reportedly obtained a marriage license in September that year, leading to reports that they had entered into a civil marriage. In November 2018, Bieber publicly referred to Hailey Baldwin as his wife. The couple later held an official wedding ceremony in South Carolina in 2019. On August 23, 2024, Justin and Hailey welcomed their son, marking another important chapter in their personal lives.

Before his relationship with Hailey, Bieber was involved in an on and off relationship with singer and actress Selena Gomez. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he said that songs including “Sorry”, “Mark My Words”, and “What Do You Mean?” were connected to his relationship with Gomez.

Bieber became widely known in the late 2000s after American talent manager Scooter Braun discovered him. He went on to release his debut EP, My World, which helped him gain international recognition. His debut studio album, My World 2.0, topped the US Billboard 200 and made him the youngest solo male artist to achieve the feat in 47 years. The album’s lead single, “Baby”, became one of the best selling singles in the United States. His later albums Under the Mistletoe and Believe also achieved major chart milestones, further establishing his place in pop music.