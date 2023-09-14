Justin Bieber pens heartfelt note on 5th wedding anniversary for Hailey

Pop star Justin Bieber is celebrating his wedding anniversary with model Hailey Bieber. Celebrating five years of marriage, Justin Bieber penned an emotional note to his wife, saying that she has “captivated” his heart.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Stay’ singer wrote: “To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big, baby.”

“Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY,” he added.

In his post, the singer shared two pictures of himself with his wife, the first one where the two are passionately engaged in a kiss, and the second showed Hailey sitting down in front of a cake with two candles and flowers.

Justin can be seen standing beside her with one arm embracing her as they both smiled, with the model adorning a glittering diamond necklace with the letter “B,” hinting at their last name and symbolising their marriage.

Hailey also celebrated the milestone with an Instagram post of her own. She shared a picture of herself beside Justin, who was holding her gently and giving her a kiss on the neck and wrote: “5 years! I love you,” the model wrote in a caption with some of the same images shared by her husband.

Justin and Hailey’s relationship has played out a lot over the years, going through its ups and down and has been the hot eye for cameras since then.

The two first met back when Hailey was 12, and later began dating in 2015 before briefly breaking up in 2016, though they quickly reconciled as is evident. In 2018, the two got hitched and wore their rings, and have been seen in many public outings together since then.