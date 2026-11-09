Justin Timberlake steals the show with sons Silas And Phineas at Niece Zaya’s special fashion show

Justin Timberlake made a special family appearance at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s annual fashion show, Be Beautiful Be Yourself, in Denver on Saturday. The singer was joined by his two sons, Silas and Phineas, as they came together to support his 7-year-old niece, Zaya, who has Down syndrome.

Timberlake was seen carrying Zaya in his arms while posing for photographs on the red carpet with her parents, Rose and Justin Biel. Justin Biel is the younger brother of Timberlake’s wife, actress Jessica Biel.

The singer also took part in the fashion show by walking the runway with his family. His sons made a surprise appearance during the event, turning the evening into a memorable family gathering.

Justin Timberlake dances with niece Zaya on the runway

A video shared on social media showed Timberlake, 45, dancing with Zaya in his arms as he walked the runway. His 11-year-old son Silas also joined in, showing off some dance moves. Meanwhile, 6-year-old Phineas stayed close to his father and appeared a little shy in front of the crowd.

Justin Timberlake With Children_Pic Courtesy X

Zaya, however, seemed completely comfortable in the spotlight. She waved to the audience and blew kisses as the crowd cheered for her.

Timberlake later shared a glimpse of the family moment through his Instagram Story on Sunday. In the photograph, he was seen holding hands with Phineas and Zaya while walking down the runway. Silas stood beside them, helping hold Zaya’s other arm.

Phineas wore a black suit similar to his father’s outfit, while Silas opted for a leather jacket, black pants and sunglasses.

Justin Timberlake_Pic Courtesy Instagram

Sharing the picture, Timberlake wrote, “We walked my beautiful niece Zaya down the “@globaldownsyndrome runway last night,” along with a red heart emoji. He also posted a photograph with Zaya from the red carpet and captioned it, “proud uncle!”

Jessica Biel misses the annual event

Jessica Biel, 44, could not attend this year’s fashion show because of work commitments, according to a press release shared by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. However, her 7th Heaven co-star and close friend Beverley Mitchell attended the event to show her support for the Biel family.

The annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself fashion show brings attention to people with Down syndrome and celebrates their achievements and individuality.