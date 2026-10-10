Kanye West and Bianca Censori caught attention with their choice of clothing during a movie date in Los Angeles on Monday, October 5. While the city was experiencing another heatwave, the married couple stepped out in heavy outfits that appeared more suitable for colder weather.

Temperatures in Los Angeles had reached 100 degrees and above during the daytime. Even in the evening, when West and Censori went out, temperatures reportedly remained in the 80s and 90s. Despite the warm conditions, both chose to cover up in several layers.

What Kanye West and Bianca Censori wore

West opted for a beige jacket with fur trim, paired with white trousers and boots. Censori wore a floor length leather coat over a black hoodie, with the hood pulled over her head.

Their clothing choices stood out because of the hot weather. The couple were heading to the movies, but their outfits looked more suited to a winter outing than a night out during a Los Angeles heatwave.

The appearance also drew attention to the couple’s contrasting public style. While West is often seen in distinctive streetwear, Censori frequently attracts headlines for her fashion choices during public appearances.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori arrive for a movie night in Westwood 05.10.2026 #KanyeWest #BiancaCensorihttps://t.co/TptORWLVHyBianca Censori are spotted arriving at the movies for a night out in Westwood. The couple makes their way inside for an evening of entertainment together — HQCelebCorner (@Pawe66862800) October 7, 2026

A look at their relationship

West and Censori were first linked in January 2023. Reports soon followed that they had married in a small private ceremony. They have continued to make public appearances together since then, including outings in Los Angeles.

Although the couple generally keep details of their private life away from interviews, their appearances often generate discussion online, particularly when their clothing choices stand out.

Bianca Censori’s fashion moments

Censori has repeatedly made headlines for her bold outfits. One of her most widely discussed appearances took place at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she wore a completely sheer outfit on the red carpet. Images from the event quickly spread online and became a major talking point.

Her latest appearance with West was different in one clear respect: instead of revealing clothing, she chose a long leather coat and a hoodie. Alongside West’s fur trimmed jacket, the couple’s layered looks became a talking point because of the unusually high temperatures.

Their October 5 movie date was a low key outing, but the contrast between their winter style and the Los Angeles heat made it stand out.