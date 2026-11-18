The Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai brought together global personalities for an evening celebrating environmental innovation and efforts to protect the planet. Along with the awards and discussions, the event also attracted attention for its fashion choices. The green carpet featured several notable appearances, with Princess Kate and Prince William among the prominent guests. The royal couple made a coordinated yet individual style statement for the occasion.

Kate Middleton makes a statement in a red embroidered gown

Princess Kate chose a floor-length red gown for the event. The outfit featured detailed gold and green embroidery, adding colour and traditional design elements to her look. The long silhouette gave the gown a formal appearance, making it suitable for the high-profile evening in Mumbai.

She completed the outfit with layered statement necklaces and matching earrings. The jewellery added detail to the red gown and complemented its gold and green embroidery.

Kate’s choice stood out for its rich colours and detailed work. Her appearance also brought attention to the way traditional embroidery can be included in formal international fashion.

Prince William keeps his look classic in black

Prince William accompanied Kate at the Earthshot Prize 2026 and chose a more understated outfit. He wore an all-black ensemble featuring a high-collar bandhgala-style jacket paired with matching trousers.

The jacket’s traditional Indian-inspired design gave his formal outfit a connection to the event’s Mumbai setting. By keeping the colours simple, William’s look offered a contrast to Kate’s detailed red gown.

Royal couple attends Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai

The appearance of Princess Kate and Prince William added a royal presence to the Mumbai event. Their outfits reflected two different approaches to formal dressing, with Kate choosing a colourful embroidered gown and William opting for a classic black ensemble.

The Earthshot Prize brings attention to projects and ideas aimed at finding solutions to environmental challenges. The 2026 event in Mumbai combined this focus with appearances by prominent international personalities.

The royal couple’s fashion choices became another talking point from the evening, particularly Kate’s red gown and its detailed embroidery.