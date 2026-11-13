Katy Perry makes a style statement in off-shoulder top and jeans during dinner date with Justin Trudeau

Singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were recently spotted holding hands after a dinner outing in Beverly Hills. Photographs of the two leaving the restaurant were shared by DeuxMoi on Instagram on November 11, drawing attention to their relationship as well as Perry’s simple yet stylish outfit.

Unlike a typical celebrity evening look, Perry chose a relaxed combination of a black off-shoulder top and light blue jeans. Trudeau also kept things casual, wearing a navy blue sweater, dark jeans and black leather shoes.

Katy Perry’s effortless dinner date outfit

For the outing, Perry wore a fitted black, long-sleeved top with an off-shoulder neckline. The design highlighted her collarbones, while thin straps were visible underneath. She paired the top with high-waisted, light-wash, straight-leg jeans that were folded slightly above the ankles.

The singer completed her look with a slim black belt featuring a small gold buckle and black pointed-toe heeled ankle boots. She carried a small black shoulder bag and added large square gold earrings to complete the outfit.

Perry kept her beauty look simple, choosing pink lipstick and a natural makeup style. Her dark hair was neatly pulled back into a low bun, held in place with a thin black headband. She skipped a necklace, allowing the off-shoulder neckline and earrings to stand out.

Her outfit offered an easy style idea for anyone looking to put together a comfortable dinner-date look. A fitted black top, straight-leg jeans, a simple belt and pointed ankle boots were the main pieces behind her appearance.

Trudeau, meanwhile, opted for a navy blue crew-neck sweater with dark-wash jeans and black leather shoes. His understated outfit complemented Perry’s relaxed style.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry spotted holding hands during a night out in Los Angeles https://t.co/F7YAxwxj22 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) November 12, 2026

Why Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s outing is attracting attention

The Beverly Hills dinner outing is also being discussed because of its timing. It marks Perry’s first reported public appearance since her former husband, comedian and actor Russell Brand, was sentenced to prison in a sexual assault case. Perry has not publicly commented on his conviction or sentencing.

Perry and Brand married in October 2010 before separating in December 2011. Their divorce was finalised in 2012.

Meanwhile, Perry and Trudeau were first romantically linked in 2025 after they were spotted having dinner together in Montreal during a break in her music tour. Their pairing attracted attention because of their different professional backgrounds, with Perry being an internationally known pop star and Trudeau having served as Canada’s prime minister.

Their latest appearance, with the two holding hands while leaving dinner, has once again brought their relationship into the spotlight. However, the couple have largely kept details of their personal life away from public discussion.