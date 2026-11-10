Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi spotted getting cosy on a New York stoop during coffee date

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have once again attracted attention with their latest outing in New York City. The two were spotted spending time together in the city’s West Village on Sunday, where they grabbed coffee before finding a comfortable spot on a stoop to enjoy the pleasant autumn weather. Their relaxed outing and close moments together have added to the growing speculation about their relationship.

Kendall and Jacob enjoy another New York outing

The couple appeared comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time outdoors after getting their coffee. Their latest appearance comes just a day after they attended a performance of Paranormal Activity at the August Wilson Theatre in New York on Saturday.

During the theatre outing, Jacob was seen leaning closer to Kendall during the interval. The moment reportedly made the supermodel giggle and respond with an adorable “awww.” Their interaction quickly caught attention, with many viewing it as another indication of their growing closeness.

The two have been spotted together on several occasions in recent months, although neither has publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship.

Exclusive: Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi cozy up on NYC stoop during coffee date ☕🥰📸: The Image Direct https://t.co/W0ip1CfF8b — TMZ (@TMZ) November 9, 2026

From Halloween celebrations to international outings

Kendall and Jacob were also among the guests at the supermodel’s Halloween birthday celebration at the Chateau Marmont last weekend. Their appearance together at the party added another chapter to the growing interest surrounding their reported romance.

Their outings have not been limited to New York. The two have also been spotted spending time together in different locations, including London and Hawaii. These appearances have continued to attract attention, particularly as they have been seen together on multiple occasions.

From attending theatre performances to enjoying casual coffee dates, Kendall and Jacob appear to be spending considerable time together. Their latest West Village outing has once again brought their reported relationship into the spotlight.

While their public appearances have fuelled speculation, neither Kendall Jenner nor Jacob Elordi has made an official statement confirming their relationship. For now, their repeated outings continue to keep fans curious about their equation.