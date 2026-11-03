Kim Kardashian made a striking appearance at the New York premiere of All’s Fair Season 2, drawing attention with her dramatic couture outfit. The reality television star and actor attended the red carpet event on November 2 at Crane Club in New York City, joining her co-stars for the premiere of the upcoming season of the legal drama.

Kim Kardashian’s bold red carpet look

For the occasion, Kim chose a custom grey gown by Ashi Studio. The outfit featured a sculpted corset, delicate Chantilly lace, sheer panels and cascading suede cords. The floor-length gown also had a flowing train, while a distinctive leather neckpiece completed the look.

Kim Kardashian arrives at the ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 premiere in New York https://t.co/RqtKdlf3ze — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 3, 2026

The outfit reportedly required more than 500 hours of craftsmanship. Its combination of lace, leather and structured detailing gave the ensemble a dramatic appearance, making it one of the evening’s notable fashion moments.

All’s Fair Season 2 premiere brings cast together

Kim was joined by several of her co-stars, including Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor. Each arrived in a different designer outfit for the New York event.

Teyana Taylor wore a Nicholas Oakwell Couture creation, while Glenn Close opted for Matières Fécales. Sarah Paulson appeared in Roksanda, Niecy Nash-Betts wore Loube and Naomi Watts chose Mugler.

The premiere also attracted attention because of Glenn Close’s appearance alongside drag artist Alexis Stone, who is known for transforming into celebrities using prosthetics and makeup. The New York event comes ahead of the release of the second season of All’s Fair, which is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on November 4.

Kim plays lawyer Allura Grant in the series, which follows a group of women working at a divorce law firm as they navigate professional challenges and personal relationships. The new season brings the cast back together for another chapter of the legal drama.