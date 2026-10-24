Kim Kardashian made a stylish appearance in Rome on Friday as she stepped out for a mother daughter shopping trip with Kris Jenner. The reality television star was spotted entering the Bulgari store in a striking white gown, just days after celebrating her 46th birthday. Her latest appearance comes as she prepares to attend the Rome Film Festival, where her series All’s Fair is scheduled to premiere on Saturday.

Kim chose a white gown featuring a plunging neckline and a racerback design. She kept her look simple, wearing her hair in a high ponytail that fell down her back. She was not seen wearing any visible jewellery during the outing, possibly saving the accessories for her visit to the Italian luxury jewellery brand. She completed the look with rare white leather platform heels from Christian Louboutin.

Kris Jenner adds a luxury touch to her look

While Kim opted for an elegant white outfit, Kris Jenner chose a more relaxed look for the daytime outing. She paired burgundy trousers with a pink tweed Chanel jacket priced at $10,800. The mother and daughter were seen heading into Bulgari together, making the shopping trip another public appearance that drew attention to their fashion choices.

Kim’s Rome outing comes shortly after a busy birthday week. She began the celebrations early with a romantic getaway to the Philippines with her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton. On her actual birthday earlier this week, she hosted an intimate dinner with close friends and family, wearing two eye catching vintage designs from Paco Rabanne.

Kim Kardashian wows in plunging white gown while shopping in Rome https://t.co/WUzRbR4mdI https://t.co/1hNobuUDmk — New York Post (@nypost) October 23, 2026

Kim Kardashian prepares for All’s Fair premiere

Following her birthday celebrations, Kim has travelled to Europe for the Rome Film Festival. The event will host the premiere of All’s Fair on Saturday. The Ryan Murphy series, which streams on Hulu, is also preparing for its second season, scheduled to premiere on November 4.

Fashion has already played a major role in the show’s promotions. A teaser for the upcoming season featured Kim wearing a diamond necklace valued at $2.7 million, inspired by Elizabeth Taylor’s famous Taylor Burton Diamond.

With the Rome Film Festival appearance approaching, attention is now turning to what Kim might wear on the red carpet. After her white gown and luxury accessories during Friday’s shopping trip, her premiere outfit could become another talking point among fashion watchers.