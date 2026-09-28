Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton share a passionate Eiffel Tower kiss during romantic Paris getaway

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have shared a romantic moment in Paris during their recent European getaway. The reality TV star and the Formula One driver were spotted kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower while enjoying a date night on the Seine River. Kardashian shared pictures from their trip on Instagram on September 25, giving fans a glimpse into their time together across several European destinations.

Kardashian, 45, wore a fitted gold dress as she held Hamilton’s face and kissed him while the couple sailed along the Seine. Hamilton, 41, was dressed in a black tank top, a matching long jacket, loose pants, a Kangol hat and diamond chain necklaces. Along with the kissing picture, Kardashian posted a photo of herself cuddling up to Hamilton during their night out. The pictures also showed moments from their travels across France, Spain, Italy and England, Hamilton’s home country.

Their European holiday included a visit to a Celine Dion concert as well as a stop at Ferrari headquarters. Kardashian watched Hamilton train in his Formula One race car and shared a selfie from the racetrack. Hamilton also posted pictures from the trip on Instagram on September 22, writing, “Bit of this, bit of that.”

Paris is not a new destination for the couple. They first sparked dating rumours in early February when they were spotted entering a hotel in the French capital together. Since then, they have been seen spending time together in several places, including Tokyo and Monaco. Kardashian also attended her first Formula One Grand Prix to support Hamilton.

The couple have also spent time with Kardashian’s family in the United States. During the summer, Hamilton joined Kardashian and her four children on a trip to Idaho. Kardashian shares North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 9, with her former husband, Kanye “Ye” West.

Sharing pictures from the family holiday in July, Kardashian wrote, “Summers at the lake with my favorite people,” while Hamilton posted, “Hold your people close.”

Their latest European trip offers another glimpse into the couple’s relationship, which has included international travel, racing events and family outings.