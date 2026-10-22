Kim Kardashian marked her 46th birthday with a family dinner in Beverly Hills, stepping out in two different outfits for the occasion. The reality television star began her birthday celebrations a night early on Tuesday at Baldi restaurant inside the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Her mother, Kris Jenner, and siblings Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian joined her for the gathering.

The SKIMS founder first arrived wearing a metallic olive green mini dress with a plunging neckline, kimono style sleeves and a split hem. The outfit revealed her black underwear, while an elaborate jeweled headpiece added another striking detail to her look. She completed the outfit with black open toe mule heels, adding height to her 5’2″ frame.

Kim later changed into a burgundy version of the dress as she left the restaurant, making two outfit choices part of her birthday appearance.

Kylie, Khloe and Kourtney join Kim Kardashian’s birthday dinner

Kim’s sisters also arrived in outfits suited to the evening. Kylie Jenner wore a fitted teal dress that highlighted her figure, with nude lace detailing running down the centre. Her appearance came after she recently made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut wearing the $50million Fantasy Bra.

Kourtney Kardashian chose a black mini dress with a fringed neckline, while Khloe Kardashian wore a long, sheer white dress over a bodysuit. Their different looks added to the variety of outfits seen at the family gathering.

Rob Kardashian, who is rarely seen at public events, also attended the dinner. He kept his outfit simple with a black jacket, jeans and sneakers. Kris Jenner opted for an elegant butter yellow coat paired with white heels.

Kim Kardashian steps out for her 46th Birthday with her family!🔥 https://t.co/P6zxUZ1Aob — LEGENDARY LADE! 🇳🇬 (@LegendaryLade) October 21, 2026

The kardashian family spotted Last Night for Kim Kardashian 46th Birthday party yes even rob😍 https://t.co/GagQCAuBJ6 — DashVirall🤍 (@Dashvirall) October 21, 2026

Kim Kardashian shares birthday cake moment

Kim also gave her Instagram followers a glimpse inside the celebration through her Instagram Stories. One photograph showed the reality star blowing out the candles on a large red birthday cake.

The dinner brought together several members of the Kardashian and Jenner family to mark Kim’s birthday. Known for their public appearances and fashion choices, the family drew attention during the evening, while Kim’s two outfit changes became a notable part of the celebration.