Kim Kardashian made a stylish appearance at F1 Singapore on Saturday as she turned out to support Lewis Hamilton. The reality television star and SKIMS founder wore a baby pink halter leotard paired with a sheer maxi skirt. She completed the look with a matching pink purse and styled her brunette hair in a slicked back bun. Kardashian appeared cheerful as she waved to fans while making her way through the event.

Her appearance comes as public interest in her relationship with the British Formula One driver continues to grow. Kardashian, 45, and Hamilton, 41, have been linked since February, when reports placed them together during a weekend at Estelle Manor, a luxury hotel and country club in the Cotswolds.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s relationship

The pair made a rare public appearance together last month at the opening night of George Lucas’ Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. They have also shared glimpses of their time together on social media. In August, Hamilton posted previously unseen pictures with Kardashian on Instagram.

In July, he also shared photographs from a family getaway that included Kardashian’s four children with her former husband Kanye West: North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7. He captioned the post, “Hold your people close 🫂.”

Kardashian opens up about her dating break

Earlier this month, Kardashian spoke about taking a long break from dating after her 2021 separation from West, apart from a brief relationship with Pete Davidson.

“I wasn’t ready to open up,” she explained to the Times’ Style Magazine. “I really wasn’t even thinking about it.”

She added, “The universe works in your favor when you just allow it to.”

Kardashian said she had no regrets about the time away from relationships, describing it as “great” because it allowed her to focus on her children and projects she wanted to pursue.

Kim Kardashian Returns To F1 Paddock In Sheer Pink Dress For Singapore Grand Prix 10.10.2026 #KimKardashianFULL SET : https://t.co/f6Wx7WRLpn https://t.co/0ePxvdIKe8 — HQCelebCorner (@Pawe66862800) October 11, 2026

“I really felt no rush,” she said. “Like, I really didn’t feel empty. I felt like I needed my time.”

Kanye West’s reported reaction to the romance

In April, a source close to West told Page Six that he was positive about Kardashian’s relationship with Hamilton. The source described the racer as “a sweet, smart person, a good person and an incredible athlete.”

The source also said West felt comfortable with Hamilton being around his children. These comments were attributed to the source and have not been presented as a direct public statement from West.

Hamilton and Kardashian had reportedly been friends for years before their relationship became romantic. Their recent public appearances and social media posts have since kept the pair in the spotlight.