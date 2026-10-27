Kim Kardashian made a striking appearance at a photocall for All’s Fair in Rome, wearing a bold bridal couture gown with a corset and daring cutouts. The reality star and actress chose a polka dot design by Galia Lahav, featuring lace details around the high cut corset and a low slung skirt. The outfit combined bridal styling with a revealing silhouette, drawing attention at the event.

Kim Kardashian poses with Dalmatians in Rome

Kardashian added a playful touch to her look by posing with two Dalmatians, whose spotted coats matched the pattern of her gown. Sharing pictures on Instagram, she captioned the post, “Spotted in Rome.”

Styled by Law Roach, she kept the rest of her look simple by skipping jewellery altogether. She wore her hair in a high ponytail and completed the outfit with heels by Jimmy Choo.

Kardashian attended the photocall alongside her All’s Fair co stars Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash and Naomi Watts. The appearance was part of the promotional events for the series, which has attracted attention for its cast and fashion choices.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner make headlines at Rome premiere

The photocall followed the Rome Film Festival premiere on Saturday, where Kardashian also made a bold fashion choice. She wore a head to toe leopard print look featuring a Saint Laurent Couture gown from fall 1986.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, also drew attention with a statement piece linked to Hollywood history. Jenner wore Elizabeth Taylor’s Scorpion cape and confirmed that she had purchased the original at auction. She later lent the cape to Kardashian for Season 2 of All’s Fair.

Kardashian had previously recreated an iconic Elizabeth Taylor inspired outfit for the show’s second season, making the cape another connection between the legendary actress and the series.

All’s Fair Season 2 release date

The Ryan Murphy project is scheduled to air on November 4. With Kardashian appearing at events in Rome and choosing distinctive designer outfits, her fashion looks have become part of the attention surrounding the series.

Her latest appearance combines bridal couture, playful styling and a Dalmatian themed photo moment, while the Rome events continue to bring the show’s cast into the spotlight.