Kim Kardashian stuns in white as Paris outing follows date night with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian is currently in Paris, where she has been making headlines for both her fashion appearances and personal life. On Wednesday, September 16, the reality star was photographed arriving at designer Christian Louboutin’s office in the French capital.

Kim, who is 45, stepped out of her car wearing a plunging white dress paired with a matching jacket. She completed the look with gray snakeskin print heels and black sunglasses. Following her meeting at Louboutin’s office, Christian Louboutin, 63, was seen accompanying Kim back outside before the two said goodbye.

The Paris outing came a day after Kim was seen enjoying dinner with her boyfriend, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. The two were spotted at Italian restaurant Ferdi in Paris on Tuesday night. Kim wore a fitted black lace dress for the dinner, while Hamilton, 41, opted for a brown sweater, dark brown trousers and a matching brown beret.

Kim’s visit to Paris has also coincided with an important development connected to the robbery she experienced in the city in 2016. Hours before her dinner with Hamilton, it was reported that Kim had been awarded a symbolic €1 in civil damages in connection with the case.

The amount drew attention because of its unusually small value. Kim had specifically requested the symbolic amount in the civil case, rather than seeking a larger financial award. The decision relates to the legal proceedings surrounding the robbery, during which she was targeted in Paris in 2016.

The latest developments have therefore placed Kim in the spotlight for several different reasons during her Paris trip. Her appearances with Hamilton have continued to attract interest in her personal life, while her meeting with Louboutin has added a fashion angle to her visit.

Kim Kardashian spotted looking beautiful as ever in Paris 😍😍😍#KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/ruWFUjC985 — Peter Sam (@petesam96) September 16, 2026

At the same time, the civil damages decision has brought renewed attention to the robbery case that took place almost a decade ago. Kim has previously spoken publicly about the impact of the incident and its lasting connection to her time in Paris.

With her latest appearances combining fashion, celebrity romance and a major legal update, Kim’s current Paris visit has become one of her more closely followed trips to the city.