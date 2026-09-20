Kim Kardashian surprises fans with a vintage Tom Ford look at Lucas Museum opening

Kim Kardashian was among the celebrities who attended the opening night celebration of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The Los Angeles event brought together several well known names from entertainment, music, fashion and sports, including Doja Cat, Lewis Hamilton, Michael B. Jordan and Samuel L. Jackson.

The museum was founded by filmmaker George Lucas and his wife, businesswoman Mellody Hobson. Its opening gala marked an important moment for the new cultural space, which is dedicated to different forms of visual storytelling. Guests were given an early look at the galleries before the museum officially opened to the public on September 22.

Kim made headlines for her outfit at the event. She wore a look from Saint Laurent and was styled by Law Roach, who recently began working with the reality star and entrepreneur. The outfit also had a connection to fashion history, as fans quickly noticed that the design was originally created by Tom Ford in 2004.

The vintage reference added another talking point to Kim’s appearance. Rather than simply choosing a new runway look, she appeared in a design connected to an earlier period in fashion. The 2004 Tom Ford piece was recognised by fashion followers soon after images from the event began circulating.

Kim also coordinated her appearance with Lewis Hamilton, adding another element of interest to their presence at the gala. Hamilton has regularly attracted attention for his fashion choices alongside his career in Formula 1, while Kim has become a familiar name at major fashion and entertainment events.

Kim Kardashian attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night. pic.twitter.com/4myWGLR2Hm — 21 (@21metgala) September 20, 2026

The Lucas Museum gala itself brought together celebrities and guests to celebrate the institution before its public opening. Located in Exposition Park, the museum has a distinctive spaceship inspired design and focuses on the way stories can be told through visual art.

Its galleries explore forms including comics, illustration and film, giving visitors an opportunity to see how different visual mediums can communicate stories and ideas. The opening event offered invited guests an early look at these collections and exhibitions.

With Kim Kardashian’s vintage Tom Ford look becoming one of the evening’s fashion talking points, the gala combined celebrity appearances with the launch of a new museum focused on the relationship between art, images and storytelling.