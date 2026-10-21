Kim Kardashian surprised fans with her Halloween costume this year by transforming herself into her eldest daughter, North West. The reality star recreated the 13 year old’s distinctive appearance, complete with waist length turquoise blue hair, spiky eyelashes, facial piercings and black grills. Her transformation caught the attention of social media users, with several admitting they initially thought the pictures showed North herself.

Kim Kardashian recreates North West’s signature style

Kim shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram on Tuesday, posing in an outfit inspired by her daughter’s bold fashion choices. She wore an oversized black graphic T shirt with black and white striped sleeves, paired with a chunky silver chain necklace featuring a skull and crossbones pendant. Several spiked jewellery pieces added to the overall look.

Her manicure also matched North’s style. Kim wore extra long, pointed stiletto nails with black and silver gothic designs, similar to the nail looks her daughter has shown off in the past.

She captioned the pictures, “Halloween 2026🧟‍♀️,” and posed in a manner that closely resembled North’s usual style.

The pictures quickly drew reactions from her family. Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian commented, “Twins!!!!!!” Their mother, Kris Jenner, also joined the conversation, writing, “This is so fun!!!!! 🩵🩵🩵.”

Fans were equally surprised by the transformation. One social media user wrote, “Girl I thought this was northhh😂😂,” while another commented, “Wait y’all look like twins!!!!!”

North West’s style has drawn public attention

Kim’s Halloween appearance comes after months of public discussion about North’s changing fashion and beauty choices, particularly her facial piercings and other dramatic accessories. The teenager’s looks have attracted both support and criticism online.

Kim has previously spoken about dealing with criticism directed at her daughter’s appearance. During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s podcast “Call Her Daddy,” she discussed the challenges of navigating public reactions to North’s fashion and beauty choices.

Kim shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with her ex husband, Kanye West. Her latest Halloween costume places the focus on the close resemblance between mother and daughter while recreating a style that has become a talking point among their followers.