Kim Kardashian celebrated her upcoming 46th birthday in a bold outfit during a recent trip to the Philippines. Ahead of her birthday on October 21, the reality television star shared pictures from an early celebration on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse of her tropical getaway and an intimate dinner by the ocean.

For the occasion, Kardashian chose a revealing dress by designer Mark Fast. The outfit featured a macramé design made largely from carefully arranged strings. Its knotted sides and open front left much of her torso visible, making it one of her more daring recent fashion choices. Although the exact dress was not presented on the runway in September, it belongs to the designer’s newly introduced spring/summer 2027 collection.

Lewis Hamilton shares pictures from the Philippines trip

Kardashian’s Instagram post included moments from her birthday dinner, including photographs of her blowing out candles against an ocean backdrop. While boyfriend Lewis Hamilton did not appear in her birthday pictures, the Formula 1 driver separately shared a collection of photographs from the Philippines on his Instagram account, confirming that the two were together during the trip.

Kim Kardashian_Pic Courtesy Instagram

The early birthday celebration comes as Kardashian continues balancing her personal life with several professional commitments, including promotional activities for Season 2 of “All’s Fair.”

Kim Kardashian begins working with celebrity stylist Law Roach

Kardashian has also recently started collaborating with celebrity stylist Law Roach, known for his work with Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Naomi Osaka and Ariana Grande.

Despite announcing his retirement in 2023, Roach has continued styling selected celebrities. He revealed Kardashian as his newest client last month by sharing a photograph of her wearing a vintage Yves Saint Laurent by Tom Ford dress from the fall/winter 2004 collection.

Speaking to Bustle about working with the Skims founder, Roach said, “She’s a great collaborator because she’s like a blank canvas when you get to create with her.”

Explaining why he remains selective about his projects, he added, “I just have to be inspired. There has to be a story to tell, or there has to be a need. That’s it. And they have to have somewhere to go I can’t do the job if they don’t have anywhere to go,” he explained.

With her latest birthday appearance, Kardashian continues experimenting with bold designer outfits as her new styling collaboration develops.