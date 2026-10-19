Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut on October 18, 2026, in Los Angeles, wearing a diamond-studded Fantasy Bra reportedly worth $50 million. The beauty entrepreneur’s appearance became one of the major talking points of the evening, especially as the famous Fantasy Bra returned to the runway after eight years.

The expensive creation was designed in collaboration with luxury jewellery brand Jacob & Co. It featured 4,410 natural diamonds, including a 75.54-carat yellow diamond placed at the centre. Kylie completed her runway look with a sheer mini skirt, transparent heels and Victoria’s Secret’s signature white feather wings. The bra reportedly weighed nearly 1.8kg and required 15 artisans to work for more than 1,000 hours.

Timothée Chalamet and Kris Jenner support Kylie

Kylie’s runway appearance also attracted attention because of two familiar faces sitting in the audience. Her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, was seen applauding her during the show, while her mother, Kris Jenner, also attended to show her support.

Although this was Kylie’s first Victoria’s Secret runway appearance, she has previous modelling experience. She walked for Coperni during Paris Fashion Week in 2024. Her latest appearance adds another major fashion event to her career outside Kylie Cosmetics and her various brand collaborations.

Interestingly, her elder sister Kendall Jenner, who made her Victoria’s Secret debut in 2015 and returned in 2016 and 2018, was not present at this year’s show.

Victoria’s Secret brings back its famous Fantasy Bra

Kylie’s appearance also marked the return of one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognised runway creations. The Fantasy Bra was last seen in 2018 when Swedish model Elsa Hosk wore it.

👑 Kylie Jenner took the runway at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and the moment is already making the rounds. #KylieJenner #VictoriasSecret #Fashion https://t.co/4u3V4vDEnJ — VIRTUE.NEWS (@virtuemediacorp) October 19, 2026

The 2026 show featured several well-known models, including Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Anok Yai. Musical performances included Tate McRae, Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Moroney and KATSEYE.

With its expensive jewellery design and Kylie’s first appearance for the lingerie brand, the return of the Fantasy Bra became a major highlight of this year’s fashion event.