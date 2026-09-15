Kylie Jenner’s bold summer look grabs attention as she poses in a backless metal top

Kylie Jenner has given her followers a glimpse of her latest summer look while marking what she called the “last week of summerrrr.” The beauty entrepreneur shared a series of photos on Instagram in which she wore a backless chain metal top with leather trousers.

The 29 year old kept the look bold and minimal, wearing the backless top without a bra. The outfit showed her side and back as she posed for the camera in several different positions. In one of the photographs, Kylie was also seen bending forward while posing for the camera, adding a more dramatic touch to the photo set.

Along with the metallic top, Kylie wore a pair of leather trousers from her clothing brand. She highlighted the trousers in her caption while sharing the pictures with her followers.

Good Morning Fam 🌄

Kylie Jenner’s beauty feels almost unreal ✨

She doesn’t chase trends. She is the standard 🔥

Kylie Jenner isn’t just beautiful. She’s the definition of it ♥️ #KylieJenner #GoodMorningX pic.twitter.com/JQ89jtqbef — Dazzling Divas ✨ (@akashvibes) September 15, 2026

“Wearing my new perfect @khy leather pants,” she told fans.

Kylie also used the post to mark the final stretch of summer. Her caption read, “last week of summerrrr,” as she shared the fashion photos with her followers.

The pictures quickly attracted reactions from fans, who complimented Kylie on her appearance and outfit. One person wrote, “America’s sweetheart!!!” Another commented, “Sooo beautiful.”

Other followers also praised her look. “Howwwww do you look sooooo damn good?” one person asked. Another wrote, “DAMN, GORGEOUS,” while a fifth fan called her “My queen.”

A sixth follower added, “Sexiest mami.”

Kylie has frequently used social media to share fashion looks, lifestyle moments and updates related to her clothing brand. Her latest post once again combined a personal summer update with a look from her fashion collection.

The backless chain metal top gave the outfit a striking appearance, while the leather trousers added a more structured element to the look. Kylie’s photos also showed how she chose to style the outfit for her final summer days.

The post comes as Kylie continues to share fashion focused updates with her large social media following, with her latest summer look drawing considerable attention from fans in the comments.